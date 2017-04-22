Black Diamond Inc (BDE) Short Interest Down 1.3% in March

Black Diamond Inc (NASDAQ:BDE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,335 shares, a drop of 1.3% from the March 15th total of 372,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Black Diamond (NASDAQ:BDE) opened at 5.20 on Friday. Black Diamond has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

Black Diamond (NASDAQ:BDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm earned $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.33 million. Black Diamond had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Diamond will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDE. Marquette Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond during the fourth quarter valued at $4,335,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond during the fourth quarter valued at $6,236,000. 40.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Diamond from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Black Diamond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/black-diamond-inc-bde-short-interest-down-1-3-in-march.html.

Black Diamond Company Profile

Black Diamond, Inc, through its ownership of Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd., is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of active outdoor performance equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities. Its principal brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.