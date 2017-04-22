BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Short Interest Update

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,268,843 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 12,040,792 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,037,455 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) opened at 6.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The company’s market cap is $481.45 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $9.25.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 296.19% and a negative net margin of 313.02%. The business earned $9 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.68) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $29,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,300.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $54,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,743.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $139,815. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 498,161 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company designs, optimizes and develops small molecule drugs that block enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The Company focuses on the treatment of rare diseases. It uses X-ray crystallography, computer modeling of molecular structures and chemistry techniques to focus on the three-dimensional molecular structure and active site characteristics of the enzymes that control cellular biology.

