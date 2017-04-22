BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Short Interest Update

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,337,364 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 2,084,709 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,276,759 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) opened at 11.16 on Friday. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.40.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business earned $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. BGC Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BGC Partners will post $0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in BGC Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

