Argos Therapeutics Inc (ARGS) Trading Down 20.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Argos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARGS)’s share price dropped 20.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after FBR & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $1.20. FBR & Co currently has a mkt perform rating on the stock. Argos Therapeutics traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 2,459,424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Argos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Argos Therapeutics to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities downgraded Argos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Argos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Argos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Argos Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Argos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARGS) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.43% of Argos Therapeutics worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

The company’s market capitalization is $20.49 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/argos-therapeutics-inc-args-trading-down-20-3-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

Argos Therapeutics Company Profile

Argos Therapeutics, Inc (Argos) is an immuno-oncology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases based on its technology platform called Arcelis. The Company’s Arcelis technology platform utilizes biological components from a patient’s own cancer cells or virus to generate individualized immunotherapies.

Receive News & Ratings for Argos Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argos Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.