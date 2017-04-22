Analysts Set Expectations for PPL Corp’s Q1 2017 Earnings (PPL)

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of PPL Corp in a research report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.06 billion. PPL Corp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 16.76%. PPL Corp's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on PPL Corp from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of PPL Corp in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on PPL Corp from $35.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of PPL Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded PPL Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) opened at 37.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.45. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $39.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPL Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,881,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PPL Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $70,789,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in PPL Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $70,748,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PPL Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,989,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in PPL Corp by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,753,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,822,000 after buying an additional 1,062,016 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PPL Corp news, insider Robert A. Symons sold 12,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $477,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Sorgi sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $396,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,198. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from PPL Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. PPL Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.48%.

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL operates through U.K.

