Ameren Corp (AEE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Ameren Corp in a research note issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Ameren Corp to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameren Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) opened at 55.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $56.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90.

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ameren Corp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company earned $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Ameren Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other Ameren Corp news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $55,541.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Lyons sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $71,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,418.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Ameren Corp by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren Corp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameren Corp by 582.7% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

