ALLETE Inc (ALE) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Williams Capital raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. Williams Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. ALLETE traded as high as $70.43 and last traded at $70.45, with a volume of 129,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 9.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 44.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.51.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company earned $341.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post $3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/allete-inc-ale-hits-new-1-year-high-after-analyst-upgrade.html.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, Inc (ALLETE Clean Energy), U.S. Water Services Holding Company (U.S. Water Services), and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes its regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, and Superior Water, Light and Power Company, and its investment in American Transmission Company LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.