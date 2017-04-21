GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WETF. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,734,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,598,000 after buying an additional 472,723 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,034,000 after buying an additional 637,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShearLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $7,163,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) traded down 1.04% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. 2,026,732 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 3.25. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm earned $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $14.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 97,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $895,454.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. It operates as an exchange traded products sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan.

