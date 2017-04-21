State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Vocera Communications worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 98,075 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth about $7,722,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 262.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 162,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 117,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 38.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) traded down 2.17% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. 100,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Vocera Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company’s market capitalization is $665.06 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $27.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 5,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $121,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 62,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $1,429,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,463 shares in the company, valued at $863,522.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,955 shares of company stock worth $2,240,015 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

