TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Bonds Drop 1.1% During Trading

An issue of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) debt fell 1.1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.5% coupon and is set to mature on May 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $102.13 and was trading at $99.25 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TransDigm Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Vertical Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.86.

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) traded up 0.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $240.21. 553,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.72 and a 52-week high of $294.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.64 and its 200 day moving average is $248.56. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.49.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $814 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.52 million. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 58.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post $12.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel Reiss sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $1,517,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 104,967 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.95 per share, for a total transaction of $24,452,062.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,493.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $18,148,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 91,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $678,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Bonds Drop 1.1% During Trading” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/21/transdigm-group-incorporated-tdg-bond-prices-fall-1-1-updated.html.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.