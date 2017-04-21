Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst (LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Mewhirter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LPL Financial Holdings’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LPLA. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut LPL Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $44.00 price target on LPL Financial Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded LPL Financial Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) traded down 0.41% during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 626,136 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34. LPL Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $42.86.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. LPL Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. LPL Financial Holdings’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 4.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 20.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Marco Hellman sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy Calder sold 6,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $254,139.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,615,952 shares of company stock worth $65,039,461 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. LPL Financial Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

LPL Financial Holdings Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at financial institutions across the country.

