State Street Corp Acquires 55,688 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.08% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $17,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 363.4% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) traded up 0.61% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. 236,495 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $676.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business earned $63.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post $0.40 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation and intranasal products. The Company has two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products.

