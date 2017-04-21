Inteliquent Inc (IQNT) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inteliquent Inc (NASDAQ:IQNT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.17% of Inteliquent worth $17,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Inteliquent by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 52,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inteliquent by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,264,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,416,000 after buying an additional 33,331 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inteliquent by 8.3% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inteliquent by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,541,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after buying an additional 196,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Inteliquent by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inteliquent Inc (NASDAQ:IQNT) remained flat at $22.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. Inteliquent Inc has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inteliquent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inteliquent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Inteliquent

Inteliquent, Inc is a provider of voice telecommunications services primarily on a wholesale basis. The Company offers its services using an all-Internet Protocol (IP) network, which enables to deliver connectivity for a range of media, including voice, and data and video. The Company’s solutions enable carriers and other providers to deliver voice traffic or other services where they do not have their own network.

