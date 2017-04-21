Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) Stake Held by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System continued to hold its stake in shares of Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,389 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 492.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Croft Leominster Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 100.0% in the third quarter. Croft Leominster Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 145.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 33,323 shares during the period. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at $1,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. 767,411 shares of the stock traded hands. Extended Stay America Inc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $17.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. Extended Stay America had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Extended Stay America Inc will post $1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/21/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-has-475000-position-in-extended-stay-america-inc-stay-updated.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays PLC set a $22.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

In related news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga purchased 15,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $246,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,675.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.