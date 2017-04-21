Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $761,000 in Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Esterline Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,734,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,860,000 after buying an additional 100,102 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Esterline Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Esterline Technologies by 73.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Esterline Technologies by 67.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Esterline Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. IronBridge Capital Management LP now owns 68,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.55. 84,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.36. Esterline Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $457.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Esterline Technologies Co. will post $4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Esterline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esterline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, major shareholder First Pacific Advisors, Llc sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,160,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Select Drawdown Fund L.P. Fpa sold 113,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $10,114,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,123 shares of company stock worth $24,581,207 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and systems for application within the industries it serves. The Company operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials.

