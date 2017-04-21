Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $768,000 in American Public Education, Inc. (APEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of American Public Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 16.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 602,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 86,465 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in American Public Education by 196.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 71,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 47,281 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter worth approximately $730,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) traded down 0.91% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 55,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $352.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.35. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm earned $78.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post $1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $768,000 in American Public Education, Inc. (APEI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/21/russell-investments-group-ltd-takes-position-in-american-public-education-inc-apei-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education. The Company provides postsecondary education through its subsidiary institutions, American Public University System, Inc (APUS) and Hondros College of Nursing (HCON). It operates through two segments: American Public Education Segment, which consists of the operational activities of APUS, other corporate activities, and minority investments, and Hondros College of Nursing Segment, which consists of the operational activities of HCON.

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.