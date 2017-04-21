Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $732,000 in Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Medpace Holdings as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings during the third quarter valued at $506,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings during the third quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings during the third quarter valued at $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.46. 87,323 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 82.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $38.94.

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.50 price target on shares of Medpace Holdings in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Medpace Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Medpace Holdings Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc is a clinical contract research organization. The Company provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services. The Company partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the development and execution of clinical trials. The Company’s drug development services focus on full service Phase I-IV clinical development services and include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support.

