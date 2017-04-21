Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $715,000 in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Flexion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. SECOR Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $620,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 122.7% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 79,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) traded down 2.19% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.37. 322,925 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $836.75 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $29.41.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post ($3.46) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

In other news, insider Neil Bodick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,624.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frederick W. Driscoll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $407,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis (OA), a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company’s lead product candidate, Zilretta, is a late-stage, injectable, extended-release, intra-articular (IA) investigational steroid.

