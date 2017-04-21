73,509 Shares in AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKS. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel Holding during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in AK Steel Holding by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in AK Steel Holding by 330.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 45,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 35,227 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in AK Steel Holding by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in AK Steel Holding by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 58,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) traded down 1.47% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 19,206,191 shares of the company traded hands. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.12 billion.

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. AK Steel Holding had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of AK Steel Holding from $9.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AK Steel Holding from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.39 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of AK Steel Holding from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Vetr cut shares of AK Steel Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.95 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AK Steel Holding from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

About AK Steel Holding

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

