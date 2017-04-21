Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 76,176 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,954,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,765,000 after buying an additional 485,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,506,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,430,000 after buying an additional 233,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,105,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,810,000 after buying an additional 122,315 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,347,000 after buying an additional 50,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 332.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 823,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after buying an additional 632,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) traded down 0.62% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 282,027 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post $3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The Company operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee and other counties. It provides the personalized service associated with small community banks, while seeking to offer the products and services, such as investments and treasury management.

