Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 19,400 Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of World Acceptance Corp. worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance Corp. by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance Corp. during the third quarter worth about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance Corp. during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance Corp. by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) traded down 1.03% during trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 115,170 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.86. World Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $68.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57.

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. World Acceptance Corp. had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company earned $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Corp. will post $7.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance Corp. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC cut World Acceptance Corp. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens cut World Acceptance Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

About World Acceptance Corp.

World Acceptance Corporation operates a small-loan consumer finance business in 15 states and Mexico as of March 31, 2016. The Company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. The Company offers standardized installment loans generally between $300 and $4,000 through 1,339 branches in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Mexico as of March 31, 2016.

