Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Resolute Energy Corp Cut by Analyst (REN)

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Resolute Energy Corp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Capital One Financial Corp. also issued estimates for Resolute Energy Corp’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Energy Corp in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resolute Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on shares of Resolute Energy Corp to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resolute Energy Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) traded down 1.13% on Thursday, reaching $38.38. 795,514 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $835.95 million. Resolute Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Resolute Energy Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $41,902,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Energy Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,505,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in Resolute Energy Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,863,000. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Resolute Energy Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,774,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Resolute Energy Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $18,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Energy Corp

Resolute Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation, development, exploration for and acquisition of oil and gas properties. The Company’s assets are located primarily in the Delaware Basin in west Texas (the Permian Properties or Permian Basin Properties) and Aneth Field located in the Paradox Basin in southeast Utah (the Aneth Field Properties or Aneth Field).

