OFG Bancorp (OFG) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,234 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.03% of OFG Bancorp worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,493,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hancock Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 13,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,216,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 272,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) remained flat at $11.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,806 shares. The company has a market cap of $485.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

In related news, CFO Ganesh Kumar sold 17,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $223,512.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $290,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,736 shares of company stock valued at $992,178. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing banking and financial services through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Treasury. The Company provides banking and financial services to its clients through a range of banking and financial solutions, including commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; checking and savings accounts; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services.

