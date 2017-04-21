Noble Co. (NE) Bonds Trading 1.7% Lower

An issue of Noble Co. (NYSE:NE) debt fell 1.7% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.25% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2042. The debt is now trading at $68.25 and was trading at $66.75 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NE. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $10.00 price target on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Capital One Financial Corp. raised shares of Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Noble in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.84.

Shares of Noble Co. (NYSE:NE) traded down 0.38% on Friday, reaching $5.29. 6,931,044 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.29 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Noble Co. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $12.19.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm earned $410 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Co. will post ($1.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Noble during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble by 112.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble by 1,343.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

