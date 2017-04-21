State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,332 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (MTSC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MTS Systems by 786.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 230,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in MTS Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,143,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,620,000 after buying an additional 129,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in MTS Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 70,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in MTS Systems by 90.5% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 80,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 38,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in MTS Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. 77,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. MTS Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $772.55 million, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.54.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.27. MTS Systems had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company earned $199.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MTS Systems Co. will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,332 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (MTSC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/21/mts-systems-co-mtsc-shares-bought-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTSC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MTS Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.