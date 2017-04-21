Fmr LLC Sells 425,300 Shares of Movado Group, Inc (MOV)

FMR LLC reduced its stake in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 1.63% of Movado Group worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 521,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 134,344 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 469.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 88,271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,149,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Movado Group by 187.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Movado Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 227,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 38,597 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) traded down 2.26% during trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. 96,666 shares of the company traded hands. Movado Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $545.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company earned $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.11 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fmr LLC Sells 425,300 Shares of Movado Group, Inc (MOV)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/21/movado-group-inc-mov-shares-sold-by-fmr-llc-updated.html.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Movado Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company decreased their price target on shares of Movado Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets and distributes watches. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, and after-sales service activities and shipping. It sells all of its brands to jewelry store chains and department stores, as well as independent jewelers.

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.