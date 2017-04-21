Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.07% of KVH Industries worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KVHI. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,254,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after buying an additional 51,212 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in KVH Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KVH Industries by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 132,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 57,652 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) traded up 0.61% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 82,687 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $140.29 million. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. KVH Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm earned $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post $0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVHI. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 57,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $576,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,315.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Van Heyningen Robert Wb Kits sold 19,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $204,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 226,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,942 shares of company stock worth $1,080,317 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of solutions that provide high-speed Internet, television and voice services through satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. The Company also provides commercially licensed entertainment, including news, sports, music and movies, to commercial and leisure customers in the maritime, hotel and retail markets.

