International Personal Finance Plc (IPF) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.80 Per Share

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from International Personal Finance Plc’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) traded up 0.16% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 160.00. 192,391 shares of the company traded hands. International Personal Finance Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 141.43 and a 52 week high of GBX 344.60. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 355.16 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.82.

In related news, insider Justin Lockwood sold 7,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.05), for a total transaction of £12,298.35 ($15,479.36).

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on International Personal Finance Plc from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 155 ($1.95) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a report on Friday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 238 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Personal Finance Plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 255.67 ($3.22).

International Personal Finance Plc Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company offers unsecured consumer finance products, channels and brands. Its segments include home credit and digital. Under home credit segment, the company offers home credit cash loans; money transfer loans; home, medical and life insurances; micro-business loans, and provident-branded digital loan products.

