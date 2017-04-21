State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $478,000 Position in Integer Holdings Co. (ITGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System continued to hold its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ITGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Integer Holdings worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Integer Holdings during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC bought a new stake in Integer Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co. bought a new stake in Integer Holdings during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Integer Holdings during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Integer Holdings during the third quarter valued at $393,000.

Integer Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ITGR) traded down 1.65% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. 400,823 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 188.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $41.80.

Integer Holdings (NASDAQ:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $359.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post $2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Integer Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Integer Holdings news, Director William B. Summers, Jr. sold 3,370 shares of Integer Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $126,914.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,331.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Bolt sold 1,000 shares of Integer Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,846 shares of company stock worth $6,785,004 in the last quarter.

Greatbatch, Inc is a developer and manufacturer of medical devices and components. The Company operates through two segments: Greatbatch Medical and QiG Group (QiG). Greatbatch Medical designs and manufactures products where the Company either owns the intellectual property or has unique manufacturing and assembly expertise.

