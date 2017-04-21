Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Intact Financial Co.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

IFC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$109.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$100.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/21/intact-financial-co-forecasted-to-earn-q2-2017-earnings-of-1-91-per-share-ifc-updated.html.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) traded up 0.02% on Friday, reaching $94.77. 120,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average of $94.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion and a PE ratio of 23.87. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $84.88 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

In related news, Director Yves Brouillette sold 12,500 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.47, for a total value of C$1,180,875.00. Also, insider Mark Alan Tullis sold 1,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.92, for a total value of C$94,920.00. Insiders sold 17,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,517 over the last ninety days.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation is a holding company, which provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance. The Company operates through P&C insurance operations segment. It offers a range of car, home and business insurance products, including personal auto, personal property, commercial P&C and commercial auto.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intact Financial (IFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.