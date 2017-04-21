Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Inpixon in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.90). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inpixon’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inpixon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Inpixon Increased by B. Riley (INPX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/21/inpixon-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-21-per-share-b-riley-forecasts-inpx-updated.html.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) traded down 4.01% during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 54,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $5.11 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. Inpixon has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, formerly Sysorex Global, provides data analytics and location-based solutions and services to commercial and government customers across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products, which includes its AirPatrol product line and on-premise big data appliance product; Storage and Computing, which includes third-party hardware, software and related maintenance/warranty products and services that the Company resells; SaaS Revenues, which provides software-as-a-services or Internet-based hosted services, and Professional Services, which offers general information technology (IT) services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inpixon (INPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.