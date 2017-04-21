Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Inpixon Increased by B. Riley (INPX)

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Inpixon in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.90). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inpixon’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inpixon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) traded down 4.01% during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 54,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $5.11 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. Inpixon has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $11.08.
About Inpixon
Inpixon, formerly Sysorex Global, provides data analytics and location-based solutions and services to commercial and government customers across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products, which includes its AirPatrol product line and on-premise big data appliance product; Storage and Computing, which includes third-party hardware, software and related maintenance/warranty products and services that the Company resells; SaaS Revenues, which provides software-as-a-services or Internet-based hosted services, and Professional Services, which offers general information technology (IT) services.
