Fmr LLC Sells 244,693 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

FMR LLC reduced its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 244,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.26% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,979,000. Perkins Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 202.4% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 518,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after buying an additional 346,703 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 877.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 237,778 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 252.7% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 257,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after buying an additional 184,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 158.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 284,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after buying an additional 174,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) traded down 0.03% during trading on Friday, reaching $87.80. 130,601 shares of the company traded hands. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $74.06 and a 52 week high of $92.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.96. The company earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post $6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, insider Richard W. Lavey sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $2,364,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,509.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren E. Barnes sold 3,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $291,404.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,003.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing property and casualty insurance products and services. The Company has four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer and Other. It markets its domestic products and services through independent agents and brokers in the United States, and conducts business internationally through a subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, which operates through the Society and Corporation of Lloyd’s (Lloyd’s).

