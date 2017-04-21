FunctionX Inc (FNCX) Short Interest Update

FunctionX Inc (NASDAQ:FNCX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,413 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 356,990 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,092,577 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FunctionX (NASDAQ:FNCX) traded down 10.61% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 948,628 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. FunctionX has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company’s market cap is $1.94 million.

FunctionX (NASDAQ:FNCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $1.22 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that FunctionX will post ($0.52) EPS for the current year.

About FunctionX

Function(x) Inc, formerly DraftDay Fantasy Sports, Inc, is a diversified media and entertainment company. The Company conducts three lines of businesses, which are digital publishing through Wetpaint.com, Inc (Wetpaint) and Rant, Inc (Rant); fantasy sports gaming through DraftDay Gaming Group, Inc (DDGG), and digital content distribution through Choose Digital, Inc (Choose Digital).

