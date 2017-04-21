Fmr LLC Sells 120,383 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

FMR LLC reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.12% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LNZ Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 89.8% in the third quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,003,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,287,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 190.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 532,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after buying an additional 348,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $15,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $15,290,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,748,000 after buying an additional 107,482 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) traded up 0.60% during trading on Friday, reaching $85.83. 937,113 shares of the company traded hands. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $739 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post $4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fmr LLC Sells 120,383 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/21/fmr-llc-lowers-stake-in-pinnacle-west-capital-co-pnw-updated.html.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through regulated electricity segment, which consists of traditional regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, and includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.