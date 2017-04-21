Fmr LLC Buys 9,781 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG)

FMR LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 1.38% of Encore Capital Group worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 358.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) traded down 1.68% during trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 267,623 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post $3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fmr LLC Buys 9,781 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/21/fmr-llc-acquires-9781-shares-of-encore-capital-group-inc-ecpg-updated.html.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a specialty finance company providing debt recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a range of financial assets. The Company operates through Portfolio Purchasing and Recovery segment. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States, Europe and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.