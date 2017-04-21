Seabridge Gold, Inc. (SA) Position Boosted by Fmr LLC

FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 115,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 2.35% of Seabridge Gold worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $5,061,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter valued at $1,720,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 316,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 227.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 80,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 56,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter valued at $526,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA) traded up 0.86% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. 746,356 shares of the company traded hands. Seabridge Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The company’s market capitalization is $637.18 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SA shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc (Seabridge) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned six properties with gold resources. Its material properties are its Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell (KSM) Project and its Courageous Lake Project.

