Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.79% of EPAM Systems worth $25,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $22,075,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $16,634,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $14,870,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 119.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 387,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after buying an additional 210,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,932,000 after buying an additional 209,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) traded up 0.55% during trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,682 shares. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.76 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post $3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.94.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $376,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,240,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,502,400 in the last 90 days. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

