Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HEP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 40,951 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 84,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Friedberg Investment Management boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Friedberg Investment Management now owns 50,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 50,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) traded up 0.06% during trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. 63,227 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.89. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $112.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.32 million. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 40.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other Holly Energy Partners, L.P. news, Director Charles M. Iv Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,117. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jennings sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $359,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,810.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., (HEP) is engaged in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho and Washington.

