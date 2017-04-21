Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Varian Medical Systems worth $26,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 541,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,889,000 after buying an additional 50,163 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $3,072,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 299,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,853,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 398.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.00. 865,231 shares of the company traded hands. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $93.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VAR shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Aegis started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $93.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.15.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 864 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $77,535.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 10,353 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $878,037.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,148.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,955 shares of company stock worth $1,386,957 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy.

