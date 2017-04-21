FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798,860 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 117,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.11% of FutureFuel Corp. worth $25,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 56,313 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. during the third quarter valued at $508,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. by 159.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 30,183 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) traded up 0.82% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. 87,135 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The company earned $69.37 million during the quarter. FutureFuel Corp. had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 30.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that FutureFuel Corp. will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FutureFuel Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other FutureFuel Corp. news, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,875.00. Also, VP Paul M. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FutureFuel Corp. Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp. is the holding company of FutureFuel Chemical Company. FutureFuel Chemical Company manufactures diversified chemical products, bio-based products consisting of biofuels, and bio-based specialty chemical products. FutureFuel Chemical Company conducts its operations through two segments: chemicals and biofuels.

