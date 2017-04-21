Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 84,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.76% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $25,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,736,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,098,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,979,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after buying an additional 115,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 316,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 79,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 511,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 77,137 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) traded up 1.49% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. 146,755 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $479.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.04 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

In related news, VP Timothy Lalonde sold 13,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $190,093.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,935.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel T. Accordino sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $171,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company and conducts all of its operations through its subsidiary, Carrols Corporation (Carrols) and Carrols’ subsidiary, Carrols LLC. The Company is a restaurant company and Burger King franchisee in the United States. As of January 1, 2017, the Company had owned and operated 753 Burger King restaurants under the name Burger King in 16 Northeastern, Midwestern and Southeastern states.

