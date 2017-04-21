1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.65% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $25,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 92.8% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 924,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 444,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 76.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 296,774 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter valued at $786,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the third quarter valued at $237,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) traded up 2.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 164,362 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.47 million, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business earned $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLWS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc is a provider of gourmet food and floral gifts for all occasions. The Company offers gifts for every occasion, including fresh flowers and a selection of plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, confections, candles, balloons and stuffed animals. The Company operates through three business segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets, and BloomNet Wire Service.

