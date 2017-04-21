Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.083 Million Stake in PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PGT Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 220,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.47% of PGT Innovations worth $25,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $18,130,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 30.8% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 757,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 178,602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,074,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after buying an additional 109,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 60.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 273,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 102,753 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) traded up 0.96% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 338,332 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. PGT Innovations Inc has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

PGT Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company earned $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.26 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, formerly PGT, Inc, is a manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company’s brands include CGI, PGT Windows + Doors and WinDoor. CGI serves residential and commercial markets in both new and existing construction. CGI manufacturing and delivery facilities are based in Miami, Florida.

