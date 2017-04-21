Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Stake Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. by 38.3% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after buying an additional 317,469 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. by 14.8% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 154,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. by 1,064.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,782,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) traded up 1.81% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 205,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The company’s market capitalization is $331.86 million. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company earned $139 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Comtech Telecomm. Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets products, systems and services for communications solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. It offers communications solutions, including command and control technologies, safety and security technologies and enterprise technologies.

