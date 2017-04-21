31,459 Shares in Sprint Corp (S) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Sprint Corp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 49,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprint Corp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprint Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprint Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Sprint Corp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 478,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 46,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) traded down 0.93% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 7,930,161 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. The firm’s market capitalization is $33.89 billion. Sprint Corp has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sprint Corp had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/21/comerica-bank-purchases-new-position-in-sprint-corp-s-updated.html.

S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Sprint Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.39 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 20th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Sprint Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Sprint Corp from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprint Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sprint Corp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprint Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

Sprint Corp Company Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.