Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Celadon Group worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celadon Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,044,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Celadon Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 140,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Celadon Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,091,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 409,535 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celadon Group during the third quarter worth about $3,916,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celadon Group during the third quarter worth about $933,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI) traded up 9.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 999,312 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 million, a P/E ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.40. Celadon Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Celadon Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $265.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Celadon Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celadon Group, Inc. will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Celadon Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

CGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Celadon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised Celadon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Argus initiated coverage on Celadon Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Celadon Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Celadon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

