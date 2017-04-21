Embraer SA (ERJ) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Embraer SA were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Embraer SA by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,056,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Embraer SA by 149.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 361,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 216,659 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer SA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer SA during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) traded down 1.10% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. 1,152,254 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. Embraer SA has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company earned $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Embraer SA had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Embraer SA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Embraer SA will post $1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Embraer SA’s previous annual dividend of $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Embraer SA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Embraer SA in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

