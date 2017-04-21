Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Siliconware Precision Industries were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIL. National Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 199,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 110,449 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 535.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 164,238 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 232,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 21,028 shares during the period. Finally, OZ Management LP increased its stake in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 548.9% in the third quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 324,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 274,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) traded down 0.86% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 56,446 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. Siliconware Precision Industries has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/21/comerica-bank-acquires-3938-shares-of-siliconware-precision-industries-spil-updated.html.

Siliconware Precision Industries Company Profile

Siliconware Precision Industries Co, Ltd. is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of packaging and testing services of integrated circuits (ICs) and related products. The Company’s businesses include the manufacture, processing, assembly, testing and importing and exporting of ICs, transistors, light emitting diode (LED) digital displays, LED lights, liquid crystal display (LCD) clock cores, phototransistors, synthesis circuits, as well as thin film circuits and thick film circuits.

Receive News & Ratings for Siliconware Precision Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siliconware Precision Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.