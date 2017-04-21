Centurylink Inc (CTL) Bond Prices Rise 2.5%

An issue of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) debt rose 2.5% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.625% coupon and is set to mature on April 1, 2025. The debt is now trading at $98.18 and was trading at $95.25 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Vetr downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.84 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) traded down 0.67% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. 7,432,209 shares of the stock traded hands. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post $2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Centurylink by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 143,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink by 5.9% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 92,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the first quarter worth $200,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Centurylink by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Centurylink by 7,467.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

