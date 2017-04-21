Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Cadence Design Systems worth $26,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 63,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,322,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,772,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 645,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 78,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 70,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) traded up 0.34% during trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. 3,103,861 shares of the stock traded hands. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $469 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/21/cadence-design-systems-inc-cdns-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-updated.html.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,958.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $2,062,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,613 shares of company stock worth $8,736,611 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.